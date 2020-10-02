Advertisement

Fargo police need help finding a missing man

By Andrea Larson
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing senior citizen.

Authorities are looking for 80 year old Robert McKinnon. He is described as 5′7″ with gray hair and glasses.

McKinnon was last seen wearing a black baseball hat and a black & white plaid shirt.

He was last seen Thursday night in the 4500 block of 36th Avenue South in Fargo at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Robert has mobility issues and may not recognize is surroundings. He has no access to a vehicle.

If you come in contact with Robert, please call Red River Regional Dispatch at 701-451-7660.

