Fargo Police Department urges caution about donating after Facebook post circulates

Fargo PD Facebook post
Fargo PD Facebook post(Fargo Police)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Have you seen this Facebook post?

The Fargo Police Department wants to remind the public to be cautious when sponsoring or donating to causes after seeing this post circulating on social media. The department says they’re not affiliated with this organization and cannot guarantee your money will be used as it’s promoted.

