Fargo firefighters return from Oregon wild fires

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department says the four guys that went out west to help fight the wild fires are now back home safely.

The department posted on Facebook saying, “240 hours on assignment, 80,000 calories of fire camp food, 14 nights in a tent, and 72 hours traveling in a made up the deployment.”

Thanks for all your hard work out west and in the metro!

