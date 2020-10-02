Advertisement

Fargo firefighters return from Oregon wild fires

The guys of the Fargo Fire Department came home after fighting the blazes out in Oregon.
The guys of the Fargo Fire Department came home after fighting the blazes out in Oregon.(Fargo, ND Fire Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department says the four guys that went out west to help fight the wild fires are now back home safely.

The department posted on Facebook saying, “240 hours on assignment, 80,000 calories of fire camp food, 14 nights in a tent, and 72 hours traveling in a made up the deployment.”

Thanks for all your hard work out west and in the metro!

