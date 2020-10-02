Essentia Health offers Saturday flu vaccination option

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Essentia Health is holding a flu shot blitz this weekend.

People can get the flu vaccination at their 32nd Avenue Clinic on Saturday, October 3rd, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“This year might be the most important year for a flu shot ever,” explains Dr. Aaron Phillipps, an infectious disease specialist at Essentia Health. “Cold weather pushes us indoors and the close quarters allow for easier person-to-person transmission of respiratory viruses such as influenza and COVID-19. An outbreak of illness can over fill and overtax our hospitals. We have a vaccine against the flu that can help keep our cases down and keep our hospital beds available when they are needed.”

The flu vaccine is recommended for people six months and older, including people with compromised immune systems and chronic medical conditions.

Flu vaccinations are covered by Medicare, Medicaid and most private insurances.

People can also go to the Essentia Health 32nd Avenue Clinic on October 17th and 24th (both Saturdays) from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

