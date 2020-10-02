Deadlines, Grace Periods, and limited Polling Places: A guide to Mail-in voting in North Dakota and Minnesota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s an election year unlike any other. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic there is a heavy push for voting by mail this year. However, many are worried about ensuring their vote counts while not doing it in person.

“Don’t wait until November 2nd to drop your ballot in the mail." urged Lee Ann Oliver, a member of the North Dakota Secretary of State’s Office, "Send it in a week earlier.”

Each state has individual deadlines for when you need to have your ballot returned. North Dakota ballots must be postmarked by at least November 2nd, while Minnesota Ballots must be postmarked by November 3rd.

Voters in North Dakota will have a bit of a grace period, ballots received six days after the election will still be counted as long as they are postmarked by that November 2nd deadline.

“Any absentee Ballots that were dropped in the mail the day before or earlier can still be counted if they are received in the County Auditor’s office before the canvassing board meets.” Oliver confirmed.

Another interesting note is that in both North Dakota and Minnesota, voters are able to request a ballot right up until election day. The United States Postal Service recommends sending in ballots a week before the election to account for mailing delays. Election officials in North Dakota are confident the ballots will get in on time.

“Be safe and don’t wait until the second event though the law allows it." Oliver said. "Send it in days before that so you know it’s going to get to the office by that sixth day after.”

The Push for mail-in voting is strong in many counties in North Dakota, in Grand Forks County there is only going to be one polling place in Grand Forks itself, which they are legally required to have open. That means places like Thompson, Larrimore, and Northwood won’t have any places open for in-person voting on election day. If anyone there wants to vote in person, they’ll have to make the drive to the Alerus Center.

Grand Forks County Auditor Debbie Nelson confirmed the change for this year, saying that “We are going to do that but in addition to that we also have early voting, so that there are eight days of in-person voting here at the Alerus Center.”

