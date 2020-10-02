Central Cass going to mostly in person education

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This is from Morgan Forness, Superintendent of the Central Cass School District:

Dear Students, Parents, Teachers, and Staff, Each week our designated Central Cass COVID-19 Response Team meets to discuss the status of our school. Many variables are examined from state and county data, school cases, North Dakota Department of Health (NDDOH) guidelines, and CDC recommendations. Our response is fluid and susceptible to changing quickly as numbers constantly fluctuate, policies and practices are updated, and recommendations and mandates that influence how we do business as a school change by the minute. Before school started, we implemented proactive steps to assist in limiting the spread of COVID-19 which included moving to a block schedule, practiced social distancing when feasible and placed mask mandates in common areas and during activities. We have also limited fan attendance, fogged and sanitized the entire building daily, as well as supporting our students and staff who have tested positive or are required to quarantine with “distance learning” opportunities available. Current Color Status: To date, while cases in North Dakota and Cass County continue to grow, our number of students and staff having to quarantine due to exposure and our actual positive COVID-19 cases at Central Cass remain low. Cass County is currently in YELLOW, but Central Cass remains in GREEN. We know that the number of student and staff absences could rise over the next couple weeks due to positive cases and contact tracing and we are looking for ways to be proactive to keep Central Cass Schools at the GREEN risk level for as long as possible. As we move into the fifth week of the school, we have summarized specific topics below and a few changes for you to be aware of as we strategize how to keep our students, faculty, staff and coaches safe while in school and while participating in activities. Mask/Quarantine Update As of today, October 1st the NDDOH changed criteria for being quarantined when in close contact of a positive case. If students and/or staff are identified as a close contact the following guidelines will be implemented. • If individuals have masks on during time of close contact to the infected person, the close contact will be required to selfmonitor but not mandated to quarantine for 14 days. • If one of the individuals is not wearing a mask the close contact will be mandated to quarantine for 14 days. As such, we are asking our students and staff to wear masks at all times, unless socially distanced, alone, or participating in games and/or practices. Academic Update: Beginning next Wednesday, October 7th students in grades 7-12 will engage in synchronous distance learning every Wednesday until further notice. On these days we ask students in grades 7-12 to remain home during school hours, avoid gathering in groups, and continue to practice social distancing to help mitigate the spread further. Please note: Students in grades PreK-6 will remain in school five days a week as cohort groups are smaller and more separated at that level. Bus routes will continue to run as normal Monday – Friday. October 1, 2020 This adjustment to the initial plan will help in the following ways: • Wednesday is our full schedule non-block day. This means students engage in seven different periods and passing times in large groups seven times during the day instead of four as with our block schedule. This day creates higher risk of spread as well as students being quarantined due to close contact situations. • Because the high school cohort is large and unable to be separated from each other due to mixed grade level grouping for classes, online learning on Wednesdays will provide a break in the middle week to complete a deep cleaning of the high school classrooms in an attempt try to mitigate the spread as much as possible. • During distance learning Wednesdays, students will be expected to be “in school” during the normal school day with live zoom sessions and attendance taken every period. Students not online will be counted absent, just like the normal school day. Grade 7 and 8 Wednesday online learning schedule will be as follows: Period 1 8:30 am Period 2 9:20 am Period 3 10:15 am Period 4 10:55 am (Grade 7) or 11:30 am (Grade 8) Period 5 12:35 pm Period 6 1:30 pm Period 7 2:25 pm Grade 9 and 12 Wednesday online learning schedule will be as follows: Period 1 8:30 am Period 2 9:20 am Period 3 10:20 am Period 4 11:10 am Period 5 12:00 pm (Lunch B) 12:30 pm (Lunch A) Period 6 1:30 pm Period 7 2:25 pm Students in grades 7-12 may sign-up to have a sack breakfast and lunch sent home the Tuesday afternoon before for Wednesday, by completing the online form the Sunday prior to the Wednesday ahead. See our website under the COVID-19 tab to sign up. Activities Update: We have been very thankful that all our extra-curricular activities have been able to participate and continue competition as we operate in the green return to school model. We believe that many of the steps we have taken such as split practices, mask mandates, travel adjustments, sanitation, and attendance limitations have been helpful. Due to the fact we compete with schools across multiple counties and cases are on the rise we will transition to the North Dakota Department of Health’s recommendation of large group gatherings of being no more than 250 fans and/or 50% capacity. We will continue with the voucher system but please understand that tickets will be limited. A few other reminders: • Masks are required at all extra-curricular activities and athletic events. • We will continue to attempt to practice in “cohorts” to limit exposure and/or contact tracing requiring large numbers of students and staff to be quarantined. • We will ask fans to follow the guidelines/expectations put forth when we compete at another school. Our players will still wear masks and distance as much as possible and we would encourage fans to do the same. • Regional and State tournaments for Fall Activities will be happening later this month. We expect there will be some adjustments and modifications made by NDHSAA. We will communicate those to you as information comes available. Attached to this email are two documents to assist in providing some clarity on processes and schedules moving forward.

