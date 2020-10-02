477 new Covid cases, eight more deaths in North Dakota

STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 477 new cases of COVID-19, along with eight more deaths in the state.

In total, 264 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 6.57 percent.

There are now 3,739 active cases in North Dakota, with 111 patients hospitalized.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 70s from Benson County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Man in her 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 60s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Dunn County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 100s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Adams County - 1

Barnes County – 2

Benson County - 3

Bottineau County – 1

Bowman County – 3

Burke County - 1

Burleigh County - 81

Cass County – 85

Dickey County – 16

Divide County - 1

Dunn County – 5

Eddy County – 13

Emmons County – 15

Foster County - 4

Grand Forks County – 58

Grant County – 2

LaMoure County – 6

Logan County - 4

McHenry County -1

McIntosh County - 4

McKenzie County - 4

McLean County - 10

Mercer County - 1

Morton County – 32

Mountrail County – 7

Nelson County - 6

Pembina County – 4

Ramsey County – 6

Ransom County - 1

Renville County – 2

Richland County - 4

Rolette County – 3

Sargent County - 2

Sioux County – 5

Stark County – 17

Stutsman County – 3

Towner County - 1

Traill County – 4

Walsh County - 4

Ward County – 39

Williams County – 16

