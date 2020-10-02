477 new Covid cases, eight more deaths in North Dakota
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 477 new cases of COVID-19, along with eight more deaths in the state. In total, 264 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 6.57 percent.
There are now 3,739 active cases in North Dakota, with 111 patients hospitalized.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Man in his 70s from Benson County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in her 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 60s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 80s from Dunn County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 100s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Adams County - 1
- Barnes County – 2
- Benson County - 3
- Bottineau County – 1
- Bowman County – 3
- Burke County - 1
- Burleigh County - 81
- Cass County – 85
- Dickey County – 16
- Divide County - 1
- Dunn County – 5
- Eddy County – 13
- Emmons County – 15
- Foster County - 4
- Grand Forks County – 58
- Grant County – 2
- LaMoure County – 6
- Logan County - 4
- McHenry County -1
- McIntosh County - 4
- McKenzie County - 4
- McLean County - 10
- Mercer County - 1
- Morton County – 32
- Mountrail County – 7
- Nelson County - 6
- Pembina County – 4
- Ramsey County – 6
- Ransom County - 1
- Renville County – 2
- Richland County - 4
- Rolette County – 3
- Sargent County - 2
- Sioux County – 5
- Stark County – 17
- Stutsman County – 3
- Towner County - 1
- Traill County – 4
- Walsh County - 4
- Ward County – 39
- Williams County – 16
