477 new Covid cases, eight more deaths in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 477 new cases of COVID-19, along with eight more deaths in the state. In total, 264 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 477 new cases of COVID-19, along with eight more deaths in the state.

In total, 264 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 6.57 percent.

There are now 3,739 active cases in North Dakota, with 111 patients hospitalized.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Man in his 70s from Benson County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in her 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 60s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 80s from Dunn County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 100s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Adams County - 1
  • Barnes County – 2
  • Benson County - 3
  • Bottineau County – 1
  • Bowman County – 3
  • Burke County - 1
  • Burleigh County - 81
  • Cass County – 85
  • Dickey County – 16
  • Divide County - 1
  • Dunn County – 5
  • Eddy County – 13
  • Emmons County – 15
  • Foster County - 4
  • Grand Forks County – 58
  • Grant County – 2
  • LaMoure County – 6
  • Logan County - 4
  • McHenry County -1
  • McIntosh County - 4
  • McKenzie County - 4
  • McLean County - 10
  • Mercer County - 1
  • Morton County – 32
  • Mountrail County – 7
  • Nelson County - 6
  • Pembina County – 4
  • Ramsey County – 6
  • Ransom County - 1
  • Renville County – 2
  • Richland County - 4
  • Rolette County – 3
  • Sargent County - 2
  • Sioux County – 5
  • Stark County – 17
  • Stutsman County – 3
  • Towner County - 1
  • Traill County – 4
  • Walsh County - 4
  • Ward County – 39
  • Williams County – 16

