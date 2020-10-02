Advertisement

17 North Dakota firefighters return home from Oregon

Courtesy: Jason Catrambone
Courtesy: Jason Catrambone(KFYR-TV)
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Three weeks ago, 17 firefighters from Williston, Fargo, Grand Forks and Minot packed up their gear to help battle wildfires in Oregon.

Those firefighters returned to North Dakota Thursday night.

The crew worked for 13 days to protect structures in Selma, Oregon and put out hot spots generated from the Slater and Devil fires.

Williston Fire Chief, Jason Catrambone, led the crew in Oregon, saying the departments came together as one to protect another community.

“It’s always tough going away, but you know you’re doing something that’s helping and I think that’s how a lot of them saw it. And for some of them, going away this long on a job is probably something new. You jump into camp life, you jump into work life, it’s 16 hour days, it flew by. That’s what everyone said on the way home,” said Catrambone.

Five firefighters from Willison, and four from Fargo, Grand Forks and Minot made the mission together.

“We met as strangers and left as really good friends, hardworking teammates and some good mentors. It was a good experience and we came back with some lasting friendships,” said Jerod Kurtz, Captain at the Grand Forks Fire Department.

The departments returned equipment in Bismarck before heading home.

Many of the firefighters say they’re looking forward to re-uniting with friends and family.

As of October 1, the Slater and Devil Fire are 48% contained.

