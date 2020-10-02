Advertisement

1,184 new Covid cases, 10 more deaths in Minnesota

By Brian Sherrod
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STATE OF MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,184 new cases of COVID-19 along, with 10 additional deaths today.

The state death toll for Minnesota is 2,059.

7,793 patients have been hospitalized due to the virus.

90,492 people have recovered to date.

Full details can be found here: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation.html

