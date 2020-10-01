West Fargo Police participating in Pink Patch Project for breast cancer

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Police Department officers will sell pink versions of the department’s patch during the month of October to raise awareness for breast cancer.

The commemorative patches are available for the public to purchase for $10 at the West Fargo Police Department lobby located at 800 Fourth Ave. E., from 8:00am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday.

Patches are also available at the West Fargo Sandy’s Donuts located at 301 Main Ave. W. and the Osgood Sandy’s Donuts at 4215 45th St. S., during business hours.

All proceeds from the sale will go to the Edith Sanford Breast Center, which improves access to comprehensive breast care and facilitates collaboration between researchers, physicians, and patients to advance a shared goal of finding cures.

“This is the third year the West Fargo Police Department has participated in the Pink Patch Project,” said Denis Otterness, Chief of the West Fargo Police Department. “We are continuing to lean on the community and encourage the public to help us win the fight against breast cancer while supporting a great cause.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States.

In 2017, the CDC shows that 543 breast cancer cases were reported in North Dakota.

Although the rate is going down, the number of new cases and deaths is going up because of the size and aging of our population.

Community members who purchase a patch are encouraged to help spread awareness and encourage others to participate by tagging @WestFargoPolice on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with pictures of their patches and #PinkPatchProject.

For more information on the Pink Patch Project, go to https://pinkpatchproject.com/ or watch the video of why our officers support the Pink Patch Project here: https://youtu.be/6LzxDkXcvQw.

