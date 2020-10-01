Advertisement

West Fargo Police participating in Pink Patch Project for breast cancer

West Fargo Police Department starts off this month wearing pink patches to raise awareness for breast cancer. If interested, you can also purchase a patch at the Police Department and many other businesses for $10.
West Fargo Police Department starts off this month wearing pink patches to raise awareness for breast cancer. If interested, you can also purchase a patch at the Police Department and many other businesses for $10.
West Fargo Police Department starts off this month wearing pink patches to raise awareness for breast cancer. If interested, you can also purchase a patch at the Police Department and many other businesses for $10.(Mattie Hjelseth, West Fargo Police Department)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Police Department officers will sell pink versions of the department’s patch during the month of October to raise awareness for breast cancer.

The commemorative patches are available for the public to purchase for $10 at the West Fargo Police Department lobby located at 800 Fourth Ave. E., from 8:00am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday.

Patches are also available at the West Fargo Sandy’s Donuts located at 301 Main Ave. W. and the Osgood Sandy’s Donuts at 4215 45th St. S., during business hours.

All proceeds from the sale will go to the Edith Sanford Breast Center, which improves access to comprehensive breast care and facilitates collaboration between researchers, physicians, and patients to advance a shared goal of finding cures.

“This is the third year the West Fargo Police Department has participated in the Pink Patch Project,” said Denis Otterness, Chief of the West Fargo Police Department. “We are continuing to lean on the community and encourage the public to help us win the fight against breast cancer while supporting a great cause.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States.

In 2017, the CDC shows that 543 breast cancer cases were reported in North Dakota.

Although the rate is going down, the number of new cases and deaths is going up because of the size and aging of our population.

Community members who purchase a patch are encouraged to help spread awareness and encourage others to participate by tagging @WestFargoPolice on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with pictures of their patches and #PinkPatchProject.

For more information on the Pink Patch Project, go to https://pinkpatchproject.com/ or watch the video of why our officers support the Pink Patch Project here: https://youtu.be/6LzxDkXcvQw.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

1,066 new Covid cases, 13 more deaths in Minnesota

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Sherrod
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,066 new cases of COVID-19 along, with 13 additional deaths today. The state death toll for Minnesota is 2,049.

News

373 new Covid cases, nine more deaths in North Dakota

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Sherrod
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 373 new cases of COVID-19, along with nine more deaths in the state. In total, 256 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

News

LaMoure County teen charged with sexually assaulting 4-year-old boy slated for trial

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
A Kulm, N.D. teen charged with sexually assaulting a young boy this summer is scheduled to go to trial in November.

News

News - Moose in the metro

Updated: 3 hours ago
Moose

Latest News

News

The Valley Today - October 1st

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY

Valley Today

Man speeds off from deputy during traffic stop, later arrested

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Deputies pulled over the driver for having a revoked license, and when authorities were talking to him on the side of the road, he hit the gas and took off.

News

Accident in Fargo leaves one with minor neck injury

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brian Sherrod
Emergency responders are dispatched to a potential injury accident on the intersection of 32nd Avenue South and 39th Street South. The driver of the vehicle was left with a neck injury.

Valley Today

Gross sexual imposition charges dropped in case involving young girl

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Stutsman County State’s Attorney reported that the judge said there wasn’t probable cause to approve the charge.

Valley Today

Minnesota AG launching program to clear certain criminal records

Updated: 4 hours ago
Without it, people who have satisfied all the terms of their sentence for a crime can have trouble getting good jobs, education, or housing.

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - October 1

Updated: 5 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on Fargo CW