West Acres annual trick-or-treat event canceled

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

What are your plans for Halloween?

Many are still trying to figure out what’s next as the pandemic has canceled several holiday festivities in the Valley.

That includes the annual trick-or-treat event at West Acres Mall in Fargo.

Typically, the event takes place Halloween night. It includes trick-or-treating, a book fest and balloon animals for kids.

West Acres says they chose to postpone the event until next year for the safety of the community.

