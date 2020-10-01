Advertisement

West Acres annual trick-or-treat event canceled

Halloween is creeping up and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to stay safe this holiday season by avoiding high risk activities.(WCJB)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

What are your plans for Halloween?

Many are still trying to figure out what’s next as the pandemic has canceled several holiday festivities in the Valley.

That includes the annual trick-or-treat event at West Acres Mall in Fargo.

Typically, the event takes place Halloween night. It includes trick-or-treating, a book fest and balloon animals for kids.

West Acres says they chose to postpone the event until next year for the safety of the community.

