Records: Fargo man charged after knocking woman unconscious with airsoft gun

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is facing charges after court documents say he beat a woman over the head with an airsoft gun earlier this week.

22-year-old James Murphy is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and one felony count of criminal trespass.

Court documents say police were called to a clinic for an assault report. When officers arrived, the female victim told officers Murphy had kicked in the locked front door of the apartment she was staying at. The victim said Murphy was asking her where his money was at and then grabbed an air soft gun that was in the apartment and hit her over the head with it twice. The victim said the blow knocked her unconscious for about a minute and witnesses say the victim soon started seizing as well. Documents say it took eight staples to the victim’s head to close her wound.

A female witness also in the apartment at the time told officer when Murphy was assaulting the victim, she charged Murphy and began hitting him in an effort to make him stop hurting the victim. The female witness says Murphy then jabbed the air soft gun into her lip.

Murphy also has an open case in Clay County after court documents say he raped sleeping Moorhead woman.

He is set to be in court again on Oct. 29.

