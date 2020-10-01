Fargo Police notified of moose in the metro

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police took an unusual call in the metro, a moose is roaming around town.

Police confirm with Valley News Live the moose was spotted in the 1700 block of 38th St. S. in Fargo.

Scanner traffic indicates around 4:45 Thursday morning, officers were trying to get the moose out of town without running into traffic or causing any damage.

After consulting with Game and Fish, they determined it was best to leave the moose alone and let it hopefully get out of town on its own.

If you see the moose, let it be, they can be aggressive animals.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.