Minnesota businesses brace for winter challenges during the pandemic

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Colder weather is putting Minnesota businesses in a pinch.

Swing Barrel Brewing co-owners Sean Syverson and John Kapla say they have been able to adjust during the pandemic by having customers out on the patio, but they are now faced with the new challenge of cooler weather taking away this option.

“Like everybody during this time, you have to be very flexible, be able to adjust on the fly, rely on a lot of people, have a little faith in the community,” Syverson said.

“When we are planning, it doesn’t hurt to go down every avenue that you can including the very dark, dark paths that might be a possibility,” Kapla said.

They are rapidly brainstorming ideas to keep their business going including events with a very limited amount of people or finding ways to get products to their customers if they have to close their doors.

“Right now it’s pivoting more toward distribution at some local liquor stores or around the area, as well as some tap handles and some bars that are willing to be open,” Kapla said.

This is the reality for many Minnesota businesses who say they didn’t imagine this would have to be part of their business plan, but as the pandemic continues, their focus is turning to survival.

“Flexibility is the biggest asset that we can have right now, along with creativity, in order for us to just get through this stuff,” Syverson said.

Businesses we spoke to say they are working to keep their business open, putting health and safety first, hoping they are able to get support from the community and city, state, and national leaders.

