Minnesota AG launching program to clear certain criminal records

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

Minnesota’s Attorney General is launching a program to help some criminals clear their records, so they can improve their lives.

Keith Ellison is expected to announce a plan Thursday morning that has prosecutors helping eligible Minnesotans obtain expungement of their criminal record at no cost.

Without it, people who have satisfied all the terms of their sentence for a crime can have trouble getting good jobs, education, or housing.

Until now, most have had to navigate a complicated, expensive system on their own.

Find more information at HelpSealMyRecord.org.

