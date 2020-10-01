Metro moose charges after man at golf course

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A moose on the loose early this morning is back in it’s natural habit after causing an all-day ruckus in the city. It was the talk of the town Thursday, as it made it’s way through a golf course and interstate trying to charge at people.

“We definitely we’re expecting it,” said Makenah Delage from Fargo.

She and her sister were making their morning commute.

“We were just driving, not thinking anything of it, and I looked over because of all the construction and look over, and I was like 'the moose is right there, and she started recording,” said DeLage. “It was just crazy to see it.”

“You never really see a moose running around in Fargo,” said DeLage.

Dustin Schmidt said he had a rude awakening around seven this morning when he came face to face with the near six-seven foot tall moose on the Prairiewood Golf Course.

“In between two houses, something caught my eye, turned around, saw a moose,” said Dustin Schmidt, Maintenance Supervisor at Prairiewood Golf Course. “It was running right at me. Kinda screamed a little bit and it stopped, and it kind of went the other way.”

The animal came charging at him but kept on running.

“All of a sudden it just stopped and I was like ‘gotta get a picture,’” said Schmidt.

Not an “amoosing” sight for many, but it wasn’t long before people pulled out their phones to capture the rare moment.

Makenah and Dustin said that these animals are big and not something you want to mess around with.

Authorities warn you that if you do see this moose, don’t try to go up to it, don’t try to find it with your car because doing so could be deadly.

Fargo police said there haven’t been any crashes or injuries from the moose so far.

