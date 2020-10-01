Man speeds off from deputy during traffic stop, later arrested

GLYNDON, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man is sitting in Clay County jail after taking police on a wild chase down Hwy. 10 from Glyndon to Hawley.

The Clay County Sheriff says it started on the highway around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30 near Glyndon.

Deputies pulled over the driver for having a revoked license, and when authorities were talking to him on the side of the road, he hit the gas and took off.

That started a chase that ended in Hawley when police there used stop sticks and a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle.

40-year-old James Helps of Richville, MN was arrested for fleeing police, sale of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, reckless driving and driving with a cancelled license.

