Advertisement

Man speeds off from deputy during traffic stop, later arrested

40-year-old James Helps is under arrest for multiple charges after leading police on a chase.
40-year-old James Helps is under arrest for multiple charges after leading police on a chase.(Clay County, MN Jail)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLYNDON, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man is sitting in Clay County jail after taking police on a wild chase down Hwy. 10 from Glyndon to Hawley.

The Clay County Sheriff says it started on the highway around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30 near Glyndon.

Deputies pulled over the driver for having a revoked license, and when authorities were talking to him on the side of the road, he hit the gas and took off.

That started a chase that ended in Hawley when police there used stop sticks and a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle.

40-year-old James Helps of Richville, MN was arrested for fleeing police, sale of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, reckless driving and driving with a cancelled license.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

News - Moose in the metro

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Moose

News

The Valley Today - October 1st

Updated: 30 minutes ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY

News

Accident in Fargo leaves one with minor neck injury

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Sherrod
Emergency responders are dispatched to a potential injury accident on the intersection of 32nd Avenue South and 39th Street South. The driver of the vehicle was left with a neck injury.

Valley Today

Gross sexual imposition charges dropped in case involving young girl

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Stutsman County State’s Attorney reported that the judge said there wasn’t probable cause to approve the charge.

Latest News

Valley Today

Minnesota AG launching program to clear certain criminal records

Updated: 1 hours ago
Without it, people who have satisfied all the terms of their sentence for a crime can have trouble getting good jobs, education, or housing.

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - October 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on Fargo CW

Valley Today

Fargo Police notified of moose in the metro

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Scanner traffic indicates officers were trying to get the moose out of town without running into traffic or causing any damage.

News

Moorhead man federally charged for actions taken during Fargo Riot

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
A second man is charged in federal court and he won’t be the last.

News

Minnesota businesses brace for winter challenges during the pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
Colder weather is putting Minnesota businesses in a pinch.

News

News - Second man involved in riots charged in federal court

Updated: 11 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD