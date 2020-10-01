Gross sexual imposition charges dropped in case involving young girl

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Stutsman County District Court Judge dismissed gross sexual imposition charges against Michael Hunt-Walter, where it was alleged he had sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl with autism.

According to court documents, the officer testified there was no physical evidence of sexual contact and the alleged victim did not indicate Hunt-Walters had any sexual contact with her.

Documents say the victim alleged Hunt-Walters hurt her.

The sexual assault exam noted significant bruising and was inconclusive.

According to the Jamestown Police Department, Hunt-Walters was taking care of the girl at a facility operated by the Anne Carlsen Center the day the alleged sexual contact took place.

Stutsman County State’s Attorney reported that the judge said there wasn’t probable cause to approve the charge.

