Frost/Freeze Likely Friday Morning...

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

TODAY: The fall-like temperatures continue! We will be stuck in the 40s today as a northerly breeze brings down colder air from Canada. We may see a few peeks of sunshine, but overall it will remain a partly to mostly cloudy day.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR FRIDAY MORNING: Friday morning will be cold with widespread freeze likely. Daytime temperatures will be chilly as well.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: A few flakes may fly early Saturday morning to the north with a cold air mass in place. Temperatures will be cold all day on Saturday, with many areas in the 40s throughout. Saturday night will once again bring a freeze to many areas. I expect a slow warming trend to begin Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will remain below average for all areas, but the freezing morning temps and afternoon 40s will exit!

MONDAY -WEDNESDAY: Temperatures warm up into the 50s and 60s on Monday, with partly cloudy skies. The chance of showers returns for Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies, but highs are again looking to be near or slightly above average in the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies return for Wednesday, with highs hovering near average in the afternoon.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool again. Chance of early morning showers, with snowflakes possible. Low: 40. High: 49.

FIRST ALERT FRIDAY: MORNING FREEZE LIKELY! Mainly sunny skies. Morning freeze likely. Low: 30. High: 50.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Slight chance of a shower. Low: 41. High: 48.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny. Chance of frost early then a bit warmer in the afternoon. Low: 35. High: 55.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with warmer afternoon. Low: 41. High: 61.

TUESDAY: Northwest breeze with passing sprinkle chance. Low: 44. High: 66.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 47. High: 65.

Highest Wind Gusts from Wednesday:

PARK RAPIDS AP MN - 55 MPH

STAPLES AP MN - 52 MPH

VERNDALE MN - 51 MPH

FARGO AIRPORT ND - 44 MPH

BAUDETTE AP MN - 43 MPH

LISBON ND - 43 MPH

MAHNOMEN MN - 42 MPH

TENNEY MN - 42 MPH

ST VINCENT MN - 42 MPH

HUMBOLDT MN - 41 MPH

GWINNER AP ND - 41 MPH

COOPERSTOWN AP ND - 41 MPH

HUBBARD MN - 40 MPH

WADENA AP MN - 40 MPH

VALLEY CITY AP ND - 40 MPH

GRAND FORKS ND AFB - 40 MPH

THIEF RIVER FALLS AP MN - 40 MPH

ROTHSAY MN - 40 MPH

DONALDSON MN - 40 MPH

BRAMPTON ND - 39 MPH

CAVALIER AP ND - 39 MPH

DEVILS LAKE AP ND - 39 MPH

FERGUS FALLS AP MN - 39 MPH

DILWORTH MN - 39 MPH

PINE POINT MN - 38 MPH

MCHENRY ND - 38 MPH

BEMIDJI MN - 38 MPH

HALLOCK AP MN - 38 MPH

GATZKE MN - 38 MPH

BROOKS MN - 38 MPH

KENNEDY MN - 37 MPH

FRAZEE MN - 37 MPH

CANDO AP ND - 37 MPH

GRAND FORKS AP ND - 37 MPH

HENDRUM MN - 37 MPH

LAKE PARK MN - 37 MPH

HOPE ND - 36 MPH

DAZEY ND - 36 MPH

WAHPETON ND - 36 MPH

DEVILS LAKE ND - 36 MPH

ARGYLE MN - 36 MPH

CROOKSTON AP MN - 36 MPH