Frost/Freeze Likely Friday Morning...
...and staying chilly through the weekend
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -
TODAY: The fall-like temperatures continue! We will be stuck in the 40s today as a northerly breeze brings down colder air from Canada. We may see a few peeks of sunshine, but overall it will remain a partly to mostly cloudy day.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR FRIDAY MORNING: Friday morning will be cold with widespread freeze likely. Daytime temperatures will be chilly as well.
SATURDAY & SUNDAY: A few flakes may fly early Saturday morning to the north with a cold air mass in place. Temperatures will be cold all day on Saturday, with many areas in the 40s throughout. Saturday night will once again bring a freeze to many areas. I expect a slow warming trend to begin Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will remain below average for all areas, but the freezing morning temps and afternoon 40s will exit!
MONDAY -WEDNESDAY: Temperatures warm up into the 50s and 60s on Monday, with partly cloudy skies. The chance of showers returns for Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies, but highs are again looking to be near or slightly above average in the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies return for Wednesday, with highs hovering near average in the afternoon.
FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool again. Chance of early morning showers, with snowflakes possible. Low: 40. High: 49.
FIRST ALERT FRIDAY: MORNING FREEZE LIKELY! Mainly sunny skies. Morning freeze likely. Low: 30. High: 50.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Slight chance of a shower. Low: 41. High: 48.
SUNDAY: Mainly sunny. Chance of frost early then a bit warmer in the afternoon. Low: 35. High: 55.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with warmer afternoon. Low: 41. High: 61.
TUESDAY: Northwest breeze with passing sprinkle chance. Low: 44. High: 66.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 47. High: 65.
Highest Wind Gusts from Wednesday:
PARK RAPIDS AP MN - 55 MPH
STAPLES AP MN - 52 MPH
VERNDALE MN - 51 MPH
FARGO AIRPORT ND - 44 MPH
BAUDETTE AP MN - 43 MPH
LISBON ND - 43 MPH
MAHNOMEN MN - 42 MPH
TENNEY MN - 42 MPH
ST VINCENT MN - 42 MPH
HUMBOLDT MN - 41 MPH
GWINNER AP ND - 41 MPH
COOPERSTOWN AP ND - 41 MPH
HUBBARD MN - 40 MPH
WADENA AP MN - 40 MPH
VALLEY CITY AP ND - 40 MPH
GRAND FORKS ND AFB - 40 MPH
THIEF RIVER FALLS AP MN - 40 MPH
ROTHSAY MN - 40 MPH
DONALDSON MN - 40 MPH
BRAMPTON ND - 39 MPH
CAVALIER AP ND - 39 MPH
DEVILS LAKE AP ND - 39 MPH
FERGUS FALLS AP MN - 39 MPH
DILWORTH MN - 39 MPH
PINE POINT MN - 38 MPH
MCHENRY ND - 38 MPH
BEMIDJI MN - 38 MPH
HALLOCK AP MN - 38 MPH
GATZKE MN - 38 MPH
BROOKS MN - 38 MPH
KENNEDY MN - 37 MPH
FRAZEE MN - 37 MPH
CANDO AP ND - 37 MPH
GRAND FORKS AP ND - 37 MPH
HENDRUM MN - 37 MPH
LAKE PARK MN - 37 MPH
HOPE ND - 36 MPH
DAZEY ND - 36 MPH
WAHPETON ND - 36 MPH
DEVILS LAKE ND - 36 MPH
ARGYLE MN - 36 MPH
CROOKSTON AP MN - 36 MPH