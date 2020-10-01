373 new Covid cases, nine more deaths in North Dakota
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 373 new cases of COVID-19, along with nine more deaths in the state. In total, 256 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 6.37 percent.
There are now 3,690 active cases in North Dakota, with 106 patients hospitalized.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 60s from Divide County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 60s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 80s from Richland County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 50s from Stutsman County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Adams County - 5
- Barnes County – 2
- Benson County - 2
- Bottineau County – 2
- Bowman County – 1
- Burleigh County - 44
- Cass County – 81
- Dickey County – 38
- Dunn County – 2
- Eddy County – 1
- Golden Valley County - 2
- Grand Forks County – 7
- Grant County – 1
- Hettinger County - 2
- LaMoure County – 6
- McHenry County -1
- McKenzie County - 6
- McLean County - 6
- Mercer County - 3
- Morton County – 14
- Mountrail County – 5
- Pembina County – 5
- Pierce County - 1
- Ramsey County – 6
- Renville County – 1
- Richland County - 6
- Rolette County – 6
- Sargent County - 4
- Sioux County – 3
- Slope County - 4
- Stark County – 18
- Stutsman County – 2
- Traill County – 1
- Walsh County - 4
- Ward County – 29
- Wells County - 1
- Williams County – 51
