373 new Covid cases, nine more deaths in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 373 new cases of COVID-19, along with nine more deaths in the state. In total, 256 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 373 new cases of COVID-19, along with nine more deaths in the state.

In total, 256 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 6.37 percent.

There are now 3,690 active cases in North Dakota, with 106 patients hospitalized.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 60s from Divide County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 60s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 80s from Richland County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 50s from Stutsman County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Adams County - 5
  • Barnes County – 2
  • Benson County - 2
  • Bottineau County – 2
  • Bowman County – 1
  • Burleigh County - 44
  • Cass County – 81
  • Dickey County – 38
  • Dunn County – 2
  • Eddy County – 1
  • Golden Valley County - 2
  • Grand Forks County – 7
  • Grant County – 1
  • Hettinger County - 2
  • LaMoure County – 6
  • McHenry County -1
  • McKenzie County - 6
  • McLean County - 6
  • Mercer County - 3
  • Morton County – 14
  • Mountrail County – 5
  • Pembina County – 5
  • Pierce County - 1
  • Ramsey County – 6
  • Renville County – 1
  • Richland County - 6
  • Rolette County – 6
  • Sargent County - 4
  • Sioux County – 3
  • Slope County - 4
  • Stark County – 18
  • Stutsman County – 2
  • Traill County – 1
  • Walsh County - 4
  • Ward County – 29
  • Wells County - 1
  • Williams County – 51

