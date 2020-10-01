373 new Covid cases, nine more deaths in North Dakota

STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 373 new cases of COVID-19, along with nine more deaths in the state.

In total, 256 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 6.37 percent.

There are now 3,690 active cases in North Dakota, with 106 patients hospitalized.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 60s from Divide County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 60s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Richland County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 50s from Stutsman County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Adams County - 5

Barnes County – 2

Benson County - 2

Bottineau County – 2

Bowman County – 1

Burleigh County - 44

Cass County – 81

Dickey County – 38

Dunn County – 2

Eddy County – 1

Golden Valley County - 2

Grand Forks County – 7

Grant County – 1

Hettinger County - 2

LaMoure County – 6

McHenry County -1

McKenzie County - 6

McLean County - 6

Mercer County - 3

Morton County – 14

Mountrail County – 5

Pembina County – 5

Pierce County - 1

Ramsey County – 6

Renville County – 1

Richland County - 6

Rolette County – 6

Sargent County - 4

Sioux County – 3

Slope County - 4

Stark County – 18

Stutsman County – 2

Traill County – 1

Walsh County - 4

Ward County – 29

Wells County - 1

Williams County – 51

