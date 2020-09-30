Woman arrested for allegedly stealing 25K from East Grand Forks VFW

EAST GRAND FORKS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing felony theft charges for allegedly stealing upwards of $25,000 from the East Grand Forks VFW.

Court records show 38-year-old Kathleen Pfaff of Larimore, ND was hired to work for the VFW in February of 2019 as a bookkeeper.

From Feb. 2019 to March of 2020, the organization noticed money from the till would go missing and the ATM wasn’t loaded with the correct amount of cash.

Court documents say a look through the work schedule showed Pfaff was the person working when all those ‘mistakes’ were made.

When police confronted Pfaff about it, court documents say she admitted to sometimes messing up, and she then also tried to blame another person.

Court records show the VFW is now out $25,050 in total.

Pfaff is expected back in court on Oct. 22 for her initial appearance.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.