Wildly Windy Wednesday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

TODAY : We can expect cooler conditions again today and a chance of showers to the north and east of the Fargo area. Temperatures are much cooler, with highs in the 50s. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for counties west of the Red River Valley from 10AM to 8PM for winds gusts 40-50 mph.

THURSDAY: The fall-like temperatures continue! Thursday morning will be chilly! We are closely watching for the potential for a couple flakes along the International Border Thursday morning, but most of Thursday looks dry.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR FRIDAY MORNING: Friday morning will be cold with widespread freeze likely. Daytime temperatures will be chilly as well.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: A few flakes may fly early Saturday morning to the north with a cold air mass in place. Temperatures will be cold all day on Saturday, with many areas in the 40s throughout. Saturday night will once again bring a freeze to many areas. I expect a slow warming trend to begin Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will remain below average for all areas, but the freezing morning temps and afternoon 40s will exit!

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Expect spotty showers along the international border with temperatures in the 50s north to near 60 south.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TODAY: Gusty and Cold! Partly cloudy. Chance of showers, mainly north and east. Windy. Low: 45. High: 58.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Low: 40. High: 49.

FIRST ALERT FRIDAY: MORNING FREEZE LIKELY! Mainly sunny skies. Still cool. Low: 30. High: 50.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. Slight chance of a shower. Low: 41. High: 48.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny. Cool. Low: 35. High: 55.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with warmer afternoon. Low: 41. High: 61.

TUESDAY: Northwest breeze with passing sprinkle chance. Low: 44. High: 63.