UCA’s Brown talks Lance and other challenges for game against Bison

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Central Arkansas Bears knew what they were getting into when they took the call from NDSU to get a game on the schedule for this fall.

The Bison are coming off a third straight national championship and bring back one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the country.

“What jumps off the page to me is obviously Trey Lance and his ability at quarterback," UCA Head Coach Nathan Brown said Wednesday. "To my knowledge -- I’ve been a part of UCA’s program as a coach since 2010 -- to me, we’ve played at Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, we’ve seen some great quarterbacks -- Colorado -- over the years, and he is the cream of the crop that we’ve seen as a program.”

Brown says there isn’t a comparison for Lance in his time coaching and playing college football. The nearest comparison he could come up with is Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

So in Brown’s eyes, his defense will have a tall task Saturday.

“When you play North Dakota State you want to try and stop the run and that’s great. But then you throw, they’ve got a top five pick in Trey Lance, and you’re saying I’m going to make them one dimensional and put the ball in Trey Lance’s hands to beat us, that doesn’t really make a whole lot of sense. But what I do know is when you’re on the road and you can’t stop the run then that’s a demoralizing night.”

The Bears will look to slow down the Walter Payton Award winner from last season who lit up the FCS world with some eye-popping numbers in just his redshirt freshman season.

“We’re looking forward to possibly giving him his first interception. That’s our goal. We want to turn him over. He hasn’t thrown an interception yet in his career, and that’s almost – I don’t know that’s like a typo. I still can’t believe that,” Brown said.

Even with it’s unusual circumstances the game Saturday will be used as a measuring stick for where Brown wants his program to be.

“If we come away from Fargo, North Dakota with a win, we may fly a National Championship banner out here no matter what happens. That might be a mic drop moment for the 2020 season.”

