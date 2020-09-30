Advertisement

UCA’s Brown talks Lance and other challenges for game against Bison

No. 1 North Dakota State hosts No. 11 Central Arkansas Saturday, Oct. 3 at 2:30 p.m.
North Dakota State Quarterback Trey Lance
North Dakota State Quarterback Trey Lance(KVLY)
By Alex Egan
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Central Arkansas Bears knew what they were getting into when they took the call from NDSU to get a game on the schedule for this fall.

The Bison are coming off a third straight national championship and bring back one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the country.

“What jumps off the page to me is obviously Trey Lance and his ability at quarterback," UCA Head Coach Nathan Brown said Wednesday. "To my knowledge -- I’ve been a part of UCA’s program as a coach since 2010 -- to me, we’ve played at Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, we’ve seen some great quarterbacks -- Colorado -- over the years, and he is the cream of the crop that we’ve seen as a program.”

Brown says there isn’t a comparison for Lance in his time coaching and playing college football. The nearest comparison he could come up with is Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

So in Brown’s eyes, his defense will have a tall task Saturday.

“When you play North Dakota State you want to try and stop the run and that’s great. But then you throw, they’ve got a top five pick in Trey Lance, and you’re saying I’m going to make them one dimensional and put the ball in Trey Lance’s hands to beat us, that doesn’t really make a whole lot of sense. But what I do know is when you’re on the road and you can’t stop the run then that’s a demoralizing night.”

The Bears will look to slow down the Walter Payton Award winner from last season who lit up the FCS world with some eye-popping numbers in just his redshirt freshman season.

“We’re looking forward to possibly giving him his first interception. That’s our goal. We want to turn him over. He hasn’t thrown an interception yet in his career, and that’s almost – I don’t know that’s like a typo. I still can’t believe that,” Brown said.

Even with it’s unusual circumstances the game Saturday will be used as a measuring stick for where Brown wants his program to be.

“If we come away from Fargo, North Dakota with a win, we may fly a National Championship banner out here no matter what happens. That might be a mic drop moment for the 2020 season.”

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Bison Huddle

Sports - NDSU Limiting Football Attendance to Player Families

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

NDSU Limiting Football Attendance to Player Families

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT
|
By Beth Hoole
Attendance for this Saturday’s football game between North Dakota State and Central Arkansas will be limited to player families only, the NDSU athletic department announced Tuesday.

Bison Huddle

Sports - Eight-Game Spring Schedule Set for NDSU Football

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Bison Huddle

Eight-Game Spring Schedule Set for NDSU Football

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT
|
By Beth Hoole
The Missouri Valley Football Conference will play an eight-game conference-only Spring 2021 schedule over a nine-week period beginning with a Feb. 19 contest as South Dakota hosts Western Illinois in Vermillion, S.D.

Latest News

Sports

Bison linebackers will have new look for game against Central Arkansas

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:13 PM CDT
|
By Alex Egan
As the Bison get set to play Central Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 3rd, there will be a couple of new names stepping into starting roles for the NDSU defense.

Bison Huddle

Sports - 6:00PM Sports - September 22

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

UND Corner

Student athlete led group aims for inclusion at UND

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
|
By Alex Egan
A group formed last year consisting of student-athletes at the University of North Dakota is working to make sure everyone on their campus is heard and welcomed.

UND Corner

College hockey delays start to 2020-21 season

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT
|
By Beth Hoole
After thorough discussion and thoughtful planning over the past few months, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) has announced a delay to the start of the 2020-21 hockey season.

Bison Huddle

Fan-Cam

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT
Fan Cam

Bison Huddle

NFL Roster Cuts: What former NDSU Bison made 53-man rosters

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT
|
By Alex Egan
At 3 p.m. CDT the NFL mandated all 32 NFL teams to finalize their 53-man rosters. Several former North Dakota State Bison were in camps looking to earn a job.