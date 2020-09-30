Advertisement

TSA PreCheck enrollment coming to Hector International Airport

TSA precheck easterwood airport
TSA precheck easterwood airport(KBTX)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Transportation Security Administration announced Wednesday that Fargo-Moorhead travels can make an appointment now to enroll in TSA PreCheck at Hector International Airport.

Travelers eligible for TSA PreCheck screening can leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt when going through the security checkpoint. In TSA PreCheck lanes, travelers do not need to remove their laptops, electronics larger than a cell phone or travel-size liquids from their carry-on luggage.

Enrollment will be offered from Monday, October 26 through Friday, October 30. The enrollment center will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day and will be located in the airport conference room on the second floor of the passenger terminal.

While walk-ins are accepted, people are strongly encouraged to begin the enrollment process online and make an appointment for the in-person visit. Start by visiting www.tsa.gov/precheck and select “Apply Now.” Follow the online prompts, enter the requested information and select “Fargo, ND” as the enrollment location.

An in-person visit to the enrollment center is required to complete the application process. Applicants must bring a current U.S. passport or a driver’s license and a certified copy of a birth certificate. Fingerprints will be collected during enrollment.

The enrollment fee is $85, which covers a five-year period. The fee must be paid at the time of enrollment by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Traffic signal upgrades will be installed around Grand Forks

Updated: moments ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Crews will be installing blue red light confirmation indicators and new back plates on the signals.

News

High risk sex offender moves to West Fargo

Updated: 7 minutes ago
High risk offender moves to Red River Valley Fair Campgrounds

News

North Dakota drivers continue to save at the gas pump

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
AAA released a new report Wednesday stating that soft demand and strong inventory levels are allowing North Dakota drivers to continue to save at the gas pump.

News

Fargo VA Health Care System will hold several free drive-through influenza immunization clinics

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Veterans should bring their Veteran ID card, wear a mask, and wear appropriate clothing such as a short-sleeve shirt to receive a flu vaccine.

Latest News

News

Watch Live at 1PM - City of Fargo COVID-19 Health Briefing

Updated: 2 hours ago
Watch Live at 1PM - City of Fargo COVID-19 Health Briefing

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - September 30

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Mr. Food - Wonton Egg Drop Soup - September 30

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News September 30 - Part 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News September 30 - Part 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

689 new Covid cases, 16 more deaths in Minnesota

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Sherrod
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 689 new cases of COVID-19 along, with 16 additional deaths today.The state death toll for Minnesota is 2,036.