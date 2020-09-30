TSA PreCheck enrollment coming to Hector International Airport

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Transportation Security Administration announced Wednesday that Fargo-Moorhead travels can make an appointment now to enroll in TSA PreCheck at Hector International Airport.

Travelers eligible for TSA PreCheck screening can leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt when going through the security checkpoint. In TSA PreCheck lanes, travelers do not need to remove their laptops, electronics larger than a cell phone or travel-size liquids from their carry-on luggage.

Enrollment will be offered from Monday, October 26 through Friday, October 30. The enrollment center will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day and will be located in the airport conference room on the second floor of the passenger terminal.

While walk-ins are accepted, people are strongly encouraged to begin the enrollment process online and make an appointment for the in-person visit. Start by visiting www.tsa.gov/precheck and select “Apply Now.” Follow the online prompts, enter the requested information and select “Fargo, ND” as the enrollment location.

An in-person visit to the enrollment center is required to complete the application process. Applicants must bring a current U.S. passport or a driver’s license and a certified copy of a birth certificate. Fingerprints will be collected during enrollment.

The enrollment fee is $85, which covers a five-year period. The fee must be paid at the time of enrollment by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.