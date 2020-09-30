Traffic signal upgrades will be installed around Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews will begin installing traffic signal upgrades throughout the city starting Thursday, October 1st.

As crews are working on an individual traffic signal, drivers should expect a lane closure at the intersection. Crews will be working at one intersection at a time.

Crews will be installing blue red light confirmation indicators and new back plates on the signals.

They’ll be working on 27 signals around town with the work expecting to last until the end of October.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.