North Dakota drivers continue to save at the gas pump

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - AAA released a new report Wednesday stating that soft demand and strong inventory levels are allowing North Dakota drivers to continue to save at the gas pump.

The statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas during the month of September was $2.08, which is about 50 cents less than last year and the lowest average for the month since 2004. The current average is $2.07 while the national average stands at $2.18.

According to AAA data, gas is currently available for less than $2 a gallon at 27 percent of North Dakota stations. It is selling for more than $2.25 at just five percent of stations. People in Mercer Country are paying some of the lowest prices in the state.

Gasoline demand is nine percent lower than a year ago, according to government data. Meanwhile, gasoline supplies are holding steady at nearly five percent higher than this time last year. With summer over and school back in session, Americans typically begin to cut back on road trips. This will help keep downward pressure on prices throughout the fall months, says AAA.

