‘My daughter lost her life because he wanted $20’: Family of slain MN woman speaks out

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The family of a 24-year-old Minnesota woman is speaking out in hopes the death of Sydney Jacobson and the arrest of her alleged drug dealer spark change within the Mahnomen community.

39-year-old Gordon Warren is charged with third-degree murder after court documents say he sold heroin mixed with fentanyl to Jacobson on May 14, which led to her overdose death.

“My daughter lost her life because he wanted 20 dollars. And I wonder what he would do if somebody did that to his child?” Becky Bjorge, Sydney’s mother said.

“She was an amazing mom, amazing person, amazing daughter. She was just a ball of fun. You were never down around her. It was always smiles,” Jacobson’s cousin, Ashley Hanson said.

Jacobson’s family says she had been battling a heroin addiction for over five years— A battle her family says is hard to fight in a place like Mahnomen County.

“Around here it’s really bad. There’s drugs everywhere and her friends didn’t help the process at all,” Bjorge said.

“It’s hard living here. We try and go get clean, I’ve been to treatment 15 times, and then they just throw us back to where we came from. This is the norm,” Hanson said.

At the time of her overdose, Jacobson’s family says they thought she was finally on the right track as she had been clean for about a month. They add Jacobson had never overdosed before and had recently been through both treatment programs and served jail time.

“About two weeks earlier she told me, ‘Don’t worry, Mom, I’ll tell you if I start having cravings’ or if she gets triggered,” Bjorge said.

While Bjorge says she’s glad Gordon Warren is behind bars, “unless I can have her back nothing will ever make me feel completely ok with it.”

The Mahnomen County Attorney’s Office says Jacobson’s death is only the second overdose in the last year that’s resulted in criminal charges, and says it’s hard to prosecute these types of cases as few want to cooperate with law enforcement.

“I’m glad that this one isn’t going to go unsolved like so many others. I feel so bad for so many parents that won’t ever get closure,” Bjorge said.

Both Bjorge and Hanson say they hope many lives are saved with people like Warren in jail, but say the community still has a long way to go.

“It doesn’t have to be like this and I’m hoping that after charging Gordon Warren with this overdose that something gets done about it. People need to open their eyes and realize our family isn’t playing around with this anymore and hopefully the community comes together and can stop the cycle because this, it’s not the way,” Hanson said.

Hanson says she’s been sober for 14 months, and says her cousin is her now her motivation not only to stay clean, but to help others change their paths too.

“We’ve lost so many young people," Hanson said.

If convicted, Warren faces up to 25 years in prison. He’s set to be back in court later next week.

