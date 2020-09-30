Advertisement

Man arrested for breaking-in to underground parking lot, stealing from cars

Police lights
Police lights(KAIT-TV)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is now in the Cass County Jail after police say he broke-in to an underground parking garage and stole from the vehicles.

Police say they were called to the 2900 block of 34th Ave. S. to check on a person who was passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in the parking garage.

When officers arrived around 1 a.m., they found the man sleeping in a running vehicle.

After talking with him, police learned he forced his way into the parking area and then broke into cars to steal items.

33-year-old Joseph Vondal is in jail for Burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Valley Today

Man sentenced for beating, strangling wife to death on Red Lake Reservation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say Kingbird and his wife were driving to their home after a night of drinking when they began to argue and got into a physical fight.

National Politics

Bitter debate taunts overpower Trump’s, Biden’s visions

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The debate will offer a massive platform for Trump and Biden to outline their starkly different visions for a country facing multiple crises, including racial justice protests and a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Sept 29

Updated: 8 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - NDSU Limiting Football attendance to player families

Updated: 8 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Sept 29

Updated: 8 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - WF Public Schools releases more details of its return to learn plan

Updated: 8 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Sept 29 - Part 1

Updated: 8 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Sept 29

Updated: 8 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

Missing man from Itasca, Minnesota has been found

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Andrea Larson
Missing man has been found.

News

Fargo Police searching for 12-year-old runaway

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
Fargo Police are searching for a 12-year-old runaway.