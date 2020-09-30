Man arrested for breaking-in to underground parking lot, stealing from cars

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is now in the Cass County Jail after police say he broke-in to an underground parking garage and stole from the vehicles.

Police say they were called to the 2900 block of 34th Ave. S. to check on a person who was passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in the parking garage.

When officers arrived around 1 a.m., they found the man sleeping in a running vehicle.

After talking with him, police learned he forced his way into the parking area and then broke into cars to steal items.

33-year-old Joseph Vondal is in jail for Burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

