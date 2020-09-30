Advertisement

Is that an emu? Giant bird roams around Boston suburb

The giant bird was roaming a Haverhill neighborhood, about 30 miles north of Boston.
The giant bird was roaming a Haverhill neighborhood, about 30 miles north of Boston.(Source: Haverhill Police)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVERHILL, Mass. (Gray News) – It’s not every day you get to wrangle an emu.

Animal Control Officer Michelle Cannon rounded up the giant bird on Wednesday in a Haverhill neighborhood, about 30 miles north of Boston.

It was her first emu encounter in 10 years on the job.

“With the assistance of patrol officers, the bird was safely corralled,” according to the Haverhill Police Facebook page. It has been reunited with its owners.

Emus are native to Australia and are the second-largest birds in the world.

A full-grown emu can stand 6 feet tall and weigh 120 pounds, according to the San Diego Zoo.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘My daughter lost her life because he wanted $20’: Family of slain MN woman speaks out

Updated: moments ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
The family of a 24-year-old Minnesota woman is speaking out in hopes the death of Sydney Jacobson and the arrest of her alleged drug dealer spark change within the Mahnomen community.

News

News: Mask campaign

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Mask campaign

News

Valley News Live at 6:00PM KVLY - Family of slain MN woman speaks out

Updated: 18 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

National Politics

Pelosi and Mnuchin have ‘extensive’ talks on COVID relief

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have wrapped up an “extensive conversation” on a huge COVID-19 rescue package.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 Task Force update: new mask campaign, being nice to contact tracers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
The idea of a mask campaign could well be an attempt to get people to use them voluntarily, see how they respond before there’s any reconsideration of a mandate in Fargo.

News

News - 5:00PM News September 30 - Part 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News September 30 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News September 30 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News September 30 - Part 4

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

Coronavirus

Hospitals feel squeeze as coronavirus spikes in Midwest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. is averaging more than 40,000 new confirmed cases a day.