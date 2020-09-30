High risk sex offender moves to West Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A high-risk sex offender has moved to West Fargo.

Martin B. Torres is residing at 1805 Main Ave W: Lot 6 at the Red River Valley Fair Campgrounds.

He has two offenses on his record, one from 1998 for corruption/solicitation of a minor. Another from 2017 with forced sexual contact with a female between the ages of 7 through 11.

