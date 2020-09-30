Hawley Police Department seeking public comment on body camera proposal

HAWLEY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Hawley Police Department is seeking public comment as they plan to equip its officers with body-worn cameras.

Any comments or questions related to the cameras or policy can be directed to Chief Joseph Backlund at PO Box 68, Hawley, MN 56549 or jbacklund@ci.hawley.mn.us.

A public hearing on the matter will be held on Monday, October 26th at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers. All present will be given the opportunity to address the council.

To learn more about the body worn camera program, click here.

