Advertisement

Hawley Police Department seeking public comment on body camera proposal

(KVLY)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWLEY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Hawley Police Department is seeking public comment as they plan to equip its officers with body-worn cameras.

Any comments or questions related to the cameras or policy can be directed to Chief Joseph Backlund at PO Box 68, Hawley, MN 56549 or jbacklund@ci.hawley.mn.us.

A public hearing on the matter will be held on Monday, October 26th at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers. All present will be given the opportunity to address the council.

To learn more about the body worn camera program, click here.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - 4:00PM Weather - September 30

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Valley News Live at 4PM

News

News - 4:00PM News September 30 - Part 2

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Valley News Live at 4PM

News

News - 4:00PM News September 30 - Part 1

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Valley News Live at 4PM

News

News - 4:00PM News September 30 - Part 4

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Valley News Live at 4PM

News

News - 4:00PM News September 30 - Part 3

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Valley News Live at 4PM

Latest News

News

Traffic signal upgrades will be installed around Grand Forks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Crews will be installing blue red light confirmation indicators and new back plates on the signals.

News

High risk sex offender moves to West Fargo

Updated: 1 hours ago
High risk offender moves to Red River Valley Fair Campgrounds

News

TSA PreCheck enrollment coming to Hector International Airport

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
The Transportation Security Administration announced Wednesday that Fargo-Moorhead travels can make an appointment now to enroll in TSA PreCheck.

News

North Dakota drivers continue to save at the gas pump

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
AAA released a new report Wednesday stating that soft demand and strong inventory levels are allowing North Dakota drivers to continue to save at the gas pump.

News

Fargo VA Health Care System will hold several free drive-through influenza immunization clinics

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Veterans should bring their Veteran ID card, wear a mask, and wear appropriate clothing such as a short-sleeve shirt to receive a flu vaccine.