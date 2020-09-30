Advertisement

Fargo VA Health Care System will hold several free drive-through influenza immunization clinics

Doctor says flu shots are flying off the shelves.
Doctor says flu shots are flying off the shelves.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Otter Tail County says the Fargo VA Health Care System will hold several free drive-through influenza immunization clinics for Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare.

For questions about eligibility, call 1-800-410-9723, extension 3428. Veterans should bring their Veteran ID card, wear a mask, and wear appropriate clothing such as a short-sleeve shirt to receive a flu vaccine.

Fergus Falls VA Clinic (1839 Park St. N):

Oct. 5, 9, and 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fargo VA Medical Center (2101 Elm St. N):

Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 7, 15, & 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

