Fargo Police searching for 12-year-old runaway

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are searching for a 12-year-old runaway.

Officials say Jazelynn Bergie ran away and was last seen in the area of 70th Ave S at 5:13 p.m. Tuesday.

She was walking towards 15 St S. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black leggings, black and white Nike tennis shoes, hair in a ponytail, and her mp3 player.

Officers have been searching the area with squads and bike and have not been able to locate her.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts please call dispatch at 701.451.7660.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.