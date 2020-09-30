COVID-19 Task Force update: new mask campaign, being nice to contact tracers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The idea of a mask campaign could well be an attempt to get people to use them voluntarily, see how they respond before there’s any reconsideration of a mandate in Fargo.

The local push to get you to cover up will go along with the statewide “Mask Up North Dakota” campaign.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney said the Red River Task Force will be partnering with local athletic teams, health systems and you to give a better understanding of why they say masking is so important.

“At this current moment, masking is the quickest, simplest way for most people to protect themselves and one another,” said Mayor Mahoney. “We’d like to drive the numbers on this virus down over the next two weeks, and we have evidence it does work.”

Both Essentia and Sanford hospitals are reporting the highest level of COVID-19 patients since May.

Clay County Public Health reports a rise in cases this month in 18 to 22-year-olds as people are not following the CDC guidelines like before.

On another matter, there have been some problems with contact tracers. The state’s epidemiologist stressed the importance of being nice to them.

He said that if you are asked questions about being exposed to COVID-19, you should tell the truth and cooperate.

