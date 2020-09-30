Advertisement

American Indians need to complete their census properly to avoid a population undercount

The U.S. Census was supposed to conclude on September 30, but the deadline has been pushed back again to Oct. 5.
The U.S. Census was supposed to conclude on September 30, but the deadline has been pushed back again to Oct. 5.(KFYR)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The U.S. Census was supposed to conclude on September 30, but the deadline has been pushed back again to Oct. 5.

Some areas of the state, like tribal communities with lower response rates, could utilize the additional time to gather more information.

U.S. Census Bureau data shows American Indian and Alaska Natives who live on reservations were undercounted by nearly five percent in 2010. This decade, however, census officials are working to ensure Native American populations are more accurately counted.

“Every number counts, every person counts,” said Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Chairman Mike Faith, encouraging those living on the reservation to complete their census.

State census officials said some Native Americans' distrust in the federal government may have led to their populations' undercount.

“Many American Indians had more individuals in their housing units than they were supposed to and they were concerned if they honestly reported the number of individuals, they would lose their rights to housing,” said State Census Office Manager Kevin Iverson.

The tribe wants to assure residents that it’s safe to be fully transparent with census officials.

“They’re bound by confidentiality. And trust in them, but be not afraid,” said Tribal Chairman Mike Faith.

Chairman Faith said an accurate count is vital for Sioux County’s funding for infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

For those who haven’t had a census worker come to their door, it’s not too late to participate. You can still be counted by going online to 2020Census.gov

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

News: WF school bus

Updated: 1 hour ago
WF school bus

News

News: Substitute teachers

Updated: 1 hour ago
Substitute teachers

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - September 30

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on Fargo CW

Valley Today

Man arrested for breaking-in to underground parking lot, stealing from cars

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
After talking with him, police learned he forced his way into the parking area and then broke into cars to steal items.

Valley Today

Man sentenced for beating, strangling wife to death on Red Lake Reservation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say Kingbird and his wife were driving to their home after a night of drinking when they began to argue and got into a physical fight.

Latest News

National Politics

Bitter debate taunts overpower Trump’s, Biden’s visions

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The debate will offer a massive platform for Trump and Biden to outline their starkly different visions for a country facing multiple crises, including racial justice protests and a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.

News

News - NDSU Limiting Football attendance to player families

Updated: 11 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Sept 29 - Part 2

Updated: 11 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Sept 29

Updated: 11 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - WF Public Schools releases more details of its return to learn plan

Updated: 11 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Sept 29 - Part 1

Updated: 11 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD