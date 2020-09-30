689 new Covid cases, 16 more deaths in Minnesota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 689 new cases of COVID-19 along, with 16 additional deaths today.

The state death toll for Minnesota is 2,036.

7,701 patients have been hospitalized due to the virus.

89,392 people have recovered to date.

Full details can be found here: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation.html

