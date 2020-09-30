447 new Covid cases, seven more deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 447 new cases of COVID-19, along with seven more deaths in the state.

In total, 246 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 8.72 percent.

There are now 3,662 active cases in North Dakota, with 89 patients hospitalized.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Emmons County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from McLean County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 60s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Barnes County – 5

Benson County - 2

Bottineau County – 5

Bowman County – 1

Burleigh County - 84

Cass County – 82

Dickey County – 2

Dunn County – 5

Eddy County - 3

Emmons County – 3

Foster County – 1

Grand Forks County – 33

Grant County – 4

Hettinger County - 1

Kidder County - 3

LaMoure County – 2

Logan County – 5

McHenry County -1

McIntosh County - 6

McKenzie County - 8

McLean County - 12

Mercer County - 10

Morton County – 41

Mountrail County – 2

Nelson County – 4

Oliver County - 2

Pembina County – 4

Pierce County - 1

Ramsey County – 3

Ransom County – 1

Renville County - 1

Rolette County – 9

Sheridan County - 2

Sioux County - 3

Stark County – 6

Steele County - 1

Stutsman County – 13

Traill County – 2

Walsh County - 9

Ward County – 25

Williams County – 40

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.