447 new Covid cases, seven more deaths in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 447 new cases of COVID-19, along with seven more deaths in the state. In total, 246 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 447 new cases of COVID-19, along with seven more deaths in the state. In total, 246 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 447 new cases of COVID-19, along with seven more deaths in the state. In total, 246 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.(KVLY)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 447 new cases of COVID-19, along with seven more deaths in the state.

In total, 246 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 8.72 percent.

There are now 3,662 active cases in North Dakota, with 89 patients hospitalized.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 80s from Emmons County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 90s from McLean County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 60s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Barnes County – 5
  • Benson County - 2
  • Bottineau County – 5
  • Bowman County – 1
  • Burleigh County - 84
  • Cass County – 82
  • Dickey County – 2
  • Dunn County – 5
  • Eddy County - 3
  • Emmons County – 3
  • Foster County – 1
  • Grand Forks County – 33
  • Grant County – 4
  • Hettinger County - 1
  • Kidder County - 3
  • LaMoure County – 2
  • Logan County – 5
  • McHenry County -1
  • McIntosh County - 6
  • McKenzie County - 8
  • McLean County - 12
  • Mercer County - 10
  • Morton County – 41
  • Mountrail County – 2
  • Nelson County – 4
  • Oliver County - 2
  • Pembina County – 4
  • Pierce County - 1
  • Ramsey County – 3
  • Ransom County – 1
  • Renville County - 1
  • Rolette County – 9
  • Sheridan County - 2
  • Sioux County - 3
  • Stark County – 6
  • Steele County - 1
  • Stutsman County – 13
  • Traill County – 2
  • Walsh County - 9
  • Ward County – 25
  • Williams County – 40

