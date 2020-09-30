447 new Covid cases, seven more deaths in North Dakota
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 447 new cases of COVID-19, along with seven more deaths in the state. In total, 246 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.
Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 8.72 percent.
There are now 3,662 active cases in North Dakota, with 89 patients hospitalized.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 80s from Emmons County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 90s from McLean County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 60s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Barnes County – 5
- Benson County - 2
- Bottineau County – 5
- Bowman County – 1
- Burleigh County - 84
- Cass County – 82
- Dickey County – 2
- Dunn County – 5
- Eddy County - 3
- Emmons County – 3
- Foster County – 1
- Grand Forks County – 33
- Grant County – 4
- Hettinger County - 1
- Kidder County - 3
- LaMoure County – 2
- Logan County – 5
- McHenry County -1
- McIntosh County - 6
- McKenzie County - 8
- McLean County - 12
- Mercer County - 10
- Morton County – 41
- Mountrail County – 2
- Nelson County – 4
- Oliver County - 2
- Pembina County – 4
- Pierce County - 1
- Ramsey County – 3
- Ransom County – 1
- Renville County - 1
- Rolette County – 9
- Sheridan County - 2
- Sioux County - 3
- Stark County – 6
- Steele County - 1
- Stutsman County – 13
- Traill County – 2
- Walsh County - 9
- Ward County – 25
- Williams County – 40
