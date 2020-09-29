Woman hit and killed on Otter Tail County road
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNVILLA, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One woman is dead after she was hit and killed by a car on an Otter Tail County road.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 2 Tuesday morning on Hwy. 34. near Dunvilla.
23-year-old Tristan Walter of Wahpeton was the driver of the vehicle that hit and killed the woman.
The victim is identified as a 27-year-old woman from Wadena, MN.
No other information about the crash is being released.
