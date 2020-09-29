Substitute teachers needed more now than ever during COVID-19 pandemic

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

You may see them more now than ever. Local educator job openings are flooding the internet, notice the number of subs needed.

“With a lot of competition and neighboring districts, we’re all trying to recruit right now,” said Doug Andring, Director of Human Services at Fargo Public Schools.

Andring said finding enough substitute teachers has been an issue in Fargo Public Schools for years, but securing subs during a pandemic is an even greater challenge.

“Yeah, we do work, you know even into the evening, find subs early in the morning before school starts,” said Andring. “We’re calling people at 5:30, 6 a.m. to see if they can help out.”

Districts are finding creative ways to fill the gaps, leaning on retired teachers, colleges and universities to sub.

“They could really use some extra bodies to help them around because everybody’s trying to navigate this whole pandemic,” said Kayla Cote Van Rensburg from Fargo.

Cote van Rensburg has friends that work in local area schools and says current teachers need all the help they can get.

“Help the teachers out and step forward and be a substitute teacher, would be incredible for not only the teachers but also students and the parents,” said Cote van Rensburg.

Fargo Public Schools encourages people that meet the requirements to apply online because they want every student to have a teacher.

The requirements for each position vary depending on the job. Fargo Public Schools offers around $112 per school day.

