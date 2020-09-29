State lawmaker wants to become state’s next health officer

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

A Republican state representative wants to become North Dakota’s next state health officer, a position from which three people have resigned during the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.

Rep. Rick Becker, who is a plastic surgeon in Bismarck, has a plan for addressing COVID-19 which calls for eliminating mass testing, contact tracing, guidelines for businesses and marketing campaigns for masking and social distancing.

Interim State Health Officer Dr. Paul Mariani abruptly resigned after a close contact quarantine order, with a potential misdemeanor charge for violators, was rescinded one day after it was announced.

