Report: Detroit Lakes school evacuated following gas leak

DETROIT LAKES, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A Becker County radio station is reporting Detroit Lakes High School has been evacuated following a gas leak.

KDLM Radio posted to Facebook around 10 a.m. saying Roosevelt Ave. is closed from Willow St. to North Shore Dr.

We called Detroit Lakes Police for more information and were told all officers are responding to the gas leak.

Stay with us as we learn more about this situation.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.