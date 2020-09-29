Advertisement

NDSU Limiting Football Attendance to Player Families

By Beth Hoole
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - Attendance for this Saturday’s football game between North Dakota State and Central Arkansas will be limited to player families only, the NDSU athletic department announced Tuesday.

NDSU’s decision was made in the best interest of health and safety for the participating student-athletes, coaches and fans.

Saturday’s game will be televised statewide on NBC stations in North Dakota and will be available on ESPN+ by subscription on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

North Dakota State has four home games scheduled in the spring. NDSU is still committed to having spectators at those games, if it can be done safely.

All NDSU season ticket holders, whether they were planning to attend the Central Arkansas game or not, are asked to complete the Football Season Credit Form regarding options for their account.

