MN man facing murder after dealing fatal dose of fentanyl to woman, court documents say

MAHNOMEN, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Mahnomen man is charged with murder after allegedly dealing a MN woman heroin and fentanyl earlier this spring.

39-year-old Gordon Charles Warren is charged with one felony count of third-degree murder in the overdose death of 24-year-old Sydney Jacobson.

Court documents filed earlier this month say officers were called to the 300 block of W. Garfield Ave. in Mahnomen on May 14 for a suspected overdose. When officers arrived, Jacobson was administered Narcan, a medication known to block the effects of opioids, and officers performed life saving measures. However, Jacobson later died at the hospital. An autopsy later showed Jacobson had died of mixed drug toxicity of meth and fentanyl.

A friend of Jacobson told officers she and Jacobson decided to walk to a friend’s house that day and as they were walking, Jacobson started talking to a man in a vehicle driving by. While Jacobson was speaking with this man, later identified as Warren, the friend saw Warren hand something small to Jacobson.

Another witness told officers he arrived at the home where Jacobson was staying around seven that night. He told investigators when he got out of the shower, Jacobson was unresponsive. He said he tried to wake her up for about 15 minutes before going to get a neighbor for help.

Documents say officers later found texts between Jacobson and Warren from the day of the overdose:

Jacobson: You got boy

Warren: You couple been dubs but it’s not mine it Harleys n abby.

Jacobson: You whiplin

Warren: By ur moms rn

Jacobson: I got 15 and some week

I need a thing

Documents say ‘boy’ is a known street term for Heroin, which is often mixed with fentanyl. The term ‘dub’ is a common street term for approximately $20 worth of drugs.

Documents say the text messages between Jacobson and Warren show a planned meeting with Warren and the transfer of drugs to her which later caused her death by overdose.

The Mahnomen County Attorney’s Office says since Oct. 2019, there has only been one other overdose that resulted in a third-degree murder charge. Officials say obviously the county has more than just two overdoses in a year, however say ‘it’s hard to track down offenders' as most of the time those involved do not want to cooperate with law enforcement.

Warren’s criminal record shows a long history with drug charges, as well as domestic abuse, terroristic threats and aggravated robbery charges.

Warren’s bail has been set at one million dollars cash without conditions, or $80,000 cash with conditions.

If convicted, Warren could spend up to 25 years in prison.

