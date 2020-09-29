Advertisement

Minnesota man shot by deputy during raid settles suit for $6 million

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. - A Minnesota man who was shot by a sheriff’s deputy during a raid last year has settled a federal lawsuit for about $6 million.

Thirty-five-year-old Shawn Olthoff was left paralyzed after a Carlton County deputy shot him during the raid at a Moose Lake home he shared with his mother.

Law enforcement officers had gone to the home to arrest Olthoff who was accused of pointing a gun at a deputy during a traffic stop just days before.

Three officers involved in the raid told investigators later that Olthoff was unarmed and raised his hands when ordered to do so. The fourth officer, Deputy Jason Warnygora, shot Olthoff and said he saw him with a handgun.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Valley Today: Sept. 29th

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY

Valley Today

Political scams expected to increase as U.S. presidential election nears

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lisa Budeau
The BBB says that the upcoming election is likely to generate loads of scammers pretending to be pollsters, campaign volunteers, fundraisers, and even candidates.

Valley Today

Woman hit and killed on Otter Tail County road

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The victim is identified as a 27-year-old woman from Wadena, MN.

Valley Today

Minnesota tribes continue to cautiously prepare for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Six months since Minnesota registered its first case of COVID-19, the serious effects of the virus are still hitting Indigenous residents hard despite their successful efforts to slow down the spread.

Latest News

News

Court: Private locker room violated transgender boy’s rights

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled that schools must allow students to use locker rooms that are consistent with their gender identity, saying a suburban school district violated the rights of a transgender student by keeping him from using the boys' locker room.

Valley Today

State lawmaker wants to become state’s next health officer

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Republican state representative wants to become North Dakota’s next state health officer, a position from which three people have resigned during the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.

Valley Today

Hospitalizations due to virus hit new high in North Dakota

Updated: 2 hours ago
State health officials say hospitalizations due to illness from the coronavirus reached an new high in North Dakota with 105 people receiving treatment in medical centers.

Valley Today

“Cream of Wheat” will change its image

Updated: 2 hours ago
Parent company B and G Foods is removing the image of an African-American chef from the box, amid concerns it’s racially insensitive.

Valley Today

52nd Ave. S. in Fargo undergoing construction Tuesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The construction should hopefully be finished by end of day on Tuesday.

News

News - 52nd Ave. S. in Fargo undergoing construction Tuesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY