Massive cyber attack hits Fargo healthcare provider

(KVLY)
By Jordan Schroeer and Julie Holgate
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - What’s believed to be one of the largest medical cyber attacks in history is affecting a facility in the Red River Valley.

Computer systems for Universal Health Services started failing this past weekend and sources say some hospitals are now filing patient information with pen and paper.

That company owns Prairie St. John’s in downtown Fargo, and it posted on its website that the company’s IT network is currently offline due to a security issue. That post has since been removed from the site.

Universal Health Services says its working with IT security teams to restore operations as quickly as possible, but in the meantime, healthcare providers have to use back-up processes.

Prairie St. John’s says patient care is still being delivered safely and effectively, and at this time, no employee or patient data appears to have been accessed.

