Man taken to hospital following car vs. semi crash in Clay County

NEAR DILWORTH, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man was taken to the hospital after a semi hit his car near Dilworth, setting off the airbags.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 6:30 the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 29 at the intersection of 12th Ave. and Hwy. 336 in Clay County.

The semi driver was turning onto Hwy. 336 when it hit the car.

The driver of the car, a 41-year-old man from Hawley, MN, was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok. The driver of the semi, a 55-year-old man from Moorhead, was not hurt.

