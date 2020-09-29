Itasca County Sheriff;s Office needs help searching for missing man

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing man.

Jeremiah Eliapo Uti was last seen near Pine Landing Drive.

He is 6′1″, about 285 pounds with long black hair.

He was seen wearing Khaki pants, a black shirt, possibly Vans shoes, and has tattoos on both of his arms.

If you see him or know where he is, please contact the Itasca County Sheriff’s office at (218) 326-3477.

