Hospitalizations due to virus hit new high in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

State health officials say hospitalizations due to illness from the coronavirus reached an new high in North Dakota with 105 people receiving treatment in medical centers.

The record reported Monday comes a day after state officials met with leaders at two hospitals in Bismarck who told a governor’s task force they are nearing capacity because of COVID-19.

Burleigh County, which includes Bismarck, leads the state with 719 active virus cases.

Three new deaths were reported, including a woman in her 60s and man in his 80s from Burleigh County and a man in his 80s from Rolette County.

North Dakota continues to lead the nation in the number of cases per capita over a two-week period,

