High demand, slowed manufacturing during pandemic impacts local shops

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re looking for specific items this holiday season, experts say you may need to start shopping earlier than ever.

Many industries are still playing catch up as demand grows and manufacturing slows.

“All of the things that have gone around this year have kind of created the perfect storm for logistics and sales and things like that,” Michael Price, General Manager at Bills Gun Shop & Range, said.

From big-box retailers to local stores, business owners are having trouble keeping their shelves stocked.

“That little bit of a slowdown in March and April when plants had to shut down due to Corona and things like that, I think has just caused such a backlog,” Price said.

Bills Gun Shop & Range in Fargo says ammo is the latest item that customers are struggling to find, telling us some stores in town are completely out of certain types.

“The ammo manufactures are having trouble getting components to put out the ammo,” Price said.

Price feels lucky to still have stock, but customers may not leave with as much as they hoped for.

“I’m still limiting ammo on 9mm and .380 because I don’t know when the next truck is coming,” Price said.

And the demand for the upcoming holiday season may make matters even worse, despite the amount of work being done behind the scenes.

“Most of the manufactures are running 24 hours, seven days a week, and they can’t keep up with the demand,” Price said.

Price tells us there’s usually a higher demand for ammo during an election season, but he’s never seen anything like this.

Shopowners across the Valley agree that shopping early is the name of the game this year as they cant ensure they will have what you need later on.

