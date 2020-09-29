(NBC) -

“Cream of Wheat” will change its image.

Parent company B and G Foods is removing the image of an African-American chef from the box, amid concerns it’s racially insensitive.

With B and G saying, in part, “while research indicates the image may be based upon an actual Chicago chef named Frank White, it reminds some consumers of earlier depictions they find offensive.”

New packaging is expected to roll out in the first quarter of next year.

